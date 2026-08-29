"The National Council of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has confirmed its support for the candidacy of Iliana Yotova for president of the Republic of Bulgaria. She was supported unanimously, with no votes "against" or "abstains". This was stated at a press conference by the Chairman of the National Assembly Krum Zarkov after a meeting of the party's plenum.

According to him, a National Election Headquarters has also been created to participate and assist Iliyana Yotova in her election.

Zarkov announced that the plenum had also decided to strengthen the Executive Bureau of the party so that the BSP could participate most actively in this campaign that is so important for Bulgaria, and was joined by Ivan Peshev, Denitsa Ivanova, Angel Valkov and Atanas Atanasov.

According to him, a contact group was also set up with Yotova's team, which includes the Chairman of the BSP, as well as the deputy chairmen of the party, the Chairman of the Youth Union Gabriel Valkov, the Chairman of the BSP (2001-2014) Sergey Stanishev.

"We trust "I am confident that President Yotova will form a balanced team in the Initiative Cabinet," he added.

When asked who will be nominated as vice president, Zarkov said: "We hope that she will choose someone who will fill the vice presidential institution with content, as she herself managed to do.", the leader of the left emphasized.

"After today's plenary session, we can say that the BSP enters the presidential elections united, mobilized and fully coordinated, in order to contribute maximally to the upcoming debate and to the result, which we are sure will be the election of Iliana Yotova as President of the Republic," concluded Krum Zarkov.