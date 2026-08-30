Weather today, forecast for Saturday, August 30: Rain and sun alternate

Overnight, there will be temporary increases in cloudiness over the western half of the country, with precipitation in places, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology announced. There will also be thunderstorms. The wind in many areas will subside. The atmospheric pressure will be slightly higher than the average for the month, and it will remain almost unchanged during the day.

This was announced by the NIMH.

On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with scattered high clouds. Cumulus and cumulus-rainy clouds will develop over the Rila-Rhodope region, and there will be short-term rain and thunder in places. A weak northeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures, in most places, will be between 30° and 35°, in Sofia – around 32°.



On the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny. A light to moderate wind will blow from the northeast. Maximum temperatures will be 26°-28°. The sea water temperature is 24°-26°. The sea waves will be 2-3 balls.



In the mountains it will be mostly sunny with the development of cumulus clouds, mainly around and in the afternoon. There will be short-term precipitation, in places with thunderstorms. A light wind will blow from the north-northeast, along the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin – moderate from the northwest.