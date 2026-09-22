Petar Stojanovic: We are paying the price for our historical ambitions

Bulgarians continue to suffer the consequences of their historical haste, and our modern society suffers from a lack of national ideals. This was stated by historian Professor Petar Stojanovic on bTV on the occasion of Independence Day, sharply criticizing the discussed idea of the Ministry of Education and Science to create a common textbook in the humanities.

The lessons of 1908

According to Professor Stojanovic, the declaration of independence is one of the few examples of a brilliantly organized diplomatic coup in our recent history. In his words, the then political class showed the necessary patience and foresight to wait for the right moment in the disposition of international forces.

He emphasizes that historical successes are not achieved solely with courage and audacity, but require serious preparation.

"The big problem of the new Bulgarian history, of our ancestors, which, unfortunately, I say again, we do not study enough in Bulgarian reading books and textbooks, is that we, the Bulgarians, want, with the fact of our liberation after the Ottoman period, to immediately achieve a new liberation, unification of the Bulgarian lands – as quickly as possible, as maximally as possible, with the largest possible population and territories, which is why we are still suffering the consequences of our haste and our ambitions to this day," the historian commented on television.

The Illusion of Complete Independence

Regarding the contemporary dimension of national sovereignty, Stojanović is categorical that absolute independence in diplomacy and economics is practically impossible.

"The point is that independence does not mean being alone and one in this world, proud and skilled with a flag hoisted on some hill, but it means consciously following principles and causes that you are convinced of and that you believe protect your national interests," the professor noted. According to him, this goal is currently being effectively realized through our permanent membership in the European Union and the security guarantees from the NATO military alliance.

The historian regrets that today's society lives in a state of everyday complacency, which kills the pursuit of significant social goals. "We live in such complacency that we do not have and do not want to have a cause to sacrifice time for. This is a very big generational problem of upbringing, a problem of identification between nation and state", he added.

The danger of the "single line"

Professor Stoyanovich categorically criticizes the idea discussed in the field of education to merge the subjects of Bulgarian language, history and geography into one common textbook.

"We want one textbook so that young Bulgarians do not have the opportunity and need to think more than one official line. This, of course, is a dangerous thing in 21st century Europe", the historian warns.

He recalls that as early as 2023, the academic and historical guild, regardless of its political nuances, had unequivocally declared itself against such a concept. Stojanovic expressed hope that the idea would remain a mere idea that would be subject to serious public discussion. According to him, the proponents of the proposal should realize its strong contradictions, which he metaphorically describes as an attempt "to look at the moon through only one water pipe".