First snow falls in Pamporovo

The first snowflakes of the upcoming winter season flew over the Pamporovo resort at around 11:00 today, on the eve of Independence Day, reports "Focus Agency", citing the Mountain Rescue Service.

Winter reminds of itself

The meteorological situation in the Rhodope Mountains took on a winter character in the first days of astronomical autumn. According to information from the mountain rescuers, early this morning the thermometers in the resort complex recorded only 4 degrees Celsius. The short-term snowfall before noon surprised tourists who chose the mountain for the holiday day off.

The joy of the first snowflakes was also shared on social networks, where the Tourist Information Center in the resort published a short video of the snowfall.

Conditions for mountain tourism

Despite the early snow and the noticeable cooling, the conditions for walks in the mountains remain normal for the season. The Mountain Rescue Service specifies that on the holiday day the second line of the lifts in Pamporovo operates and serves visitors without interruption.