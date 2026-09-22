Cornelia Ninova on fuels: Remove VAT and excise and release reserves

Only reducing VAT and excise on fuels will lead to cheaper fuel for the end consumer. Everything else is wind and fog.

This was warned about on "Facebook" by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Cornelia Ninova.

Look at what Germany did today. It is reducing taxes by an average of 17 cents per liter. The state will lose 2.5 billion euros in VAT and excise, but it will help the economy and the people.

Our smart people will give 50 euros to a limited group of people without cars. And if prices in stores do not fall, they will write the traders on the board of shame. Dear mother!!!!!!! This is an absolute invention for economics textbooks.

I bet there will be no effect. Just like there was no effect from a basket of care and fair value.

Remove VAT and excise duty and release reserves.

With all other measures, the rulers will occupy an honorable place on the board of shame.