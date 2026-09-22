The deadline for registration has expired: 26 presidential candidate pairs have submitted documents to the CEC

The deadline for submitting documents for registration of candidates for president and vice president expired at 5:00 p.m. on September 22. According to the information available at this time, 26 presidential candidate pairs have applied to participate in the vote on October 25.

Documents for participation in the elections have been submitted by the following pairs: Lachezar Avramov and Ivaylo Atanasov, Ventsislav Angelov and Atanas Stefanov, Nako Stefanov and Nina Lambova, Kamen Taskov and Galya Ivanova, Boris Anzov and Branimir Michev, Radostin Vassilev and Krasimir Manov, Metodi Bachvarov and Lenin Stanoev, Alexander Tomov and Sergey Indjov, Volen Siderov and Slavcho Velkov, Ivelin Mihaylov and Juliana Mateeva, Maria Koleva and Valeri Velkovski, Boyan Rasate and Yordan Manasiev, Velichka Georgieva and Rosen Ivanov, Iskra Nedeva and Stoyan Georgiev, Ivanka Tsvetanova-Petkova and Panayot Kyuchukov, Nikolay Nenchev and Tsveta Kirilova, Ivo Lulchev and Stefan Popov, Plamen Paskov and Svetozar Saev, Yordan Maldzhanski and Valentin Hristov, Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev, Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, Ivaylo Simeonov and Kosyo Stoychev, Yavor Genov and Maksim Velkov, Georgi Dimov and Dimitar Shivikov, Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova, Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin.

On the last day, the initiative committee that nominated Ivan Hristanov and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Stoyanka Cherkezova submitted their signatures. “Vazrazhdane“ registered the candidacies of its leader Kostadin Kostadinov for president and of MEP Petar Volgin for vice-president.

Yesterday, at the same time and day, the presidential candidate pairs Yotova-Vulchev and Gyurov-Kandev submitted their applications for participation – before the CEC, and for victory – before their voters. “Vazrazhdane” waited until the last moment and will announce the names of their contenders on Independence Day.

In the meantime, tomorrow - September 23, the CEC will announce the ballot numbers. Two days later, on September 25, the election campaign officially begins, which will last until October 23. A day later is the day for reflection.

The first round of the presidential elections will be on October 25, and if there is a runoff, it will be a week later - on November 1.

Voting stations will be opened in 55 countries for the elections, and applications for voting abroad can be submitted until September 29.