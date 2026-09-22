Alexander Tomov promises a tax-free minimum of 800 euros

The presidential candidate of the party “Bulgarian Social Democracy - Euroleft“ Alexander Tomov announced a new strategy for the development of Bulgaria during a joint briefing at BTA with the candidate for vice-president Sergey Indzhov. The leader of the formation is categorical that without urgent measures the country is facing demographic and economic collapse.

The demographic collapse in numbers

Tomov emphasized that the Bulgarian nation has decreased by 26 percent over the last 30 years. According to him, the birth rate has dropped dramatically, with only 50,000 children being born annually, compared to 100,000 deaths.

The topic of the demographic crisis is actively on the agenda, after an official report by the European Commission reported in mid-July that Bulgaria is among the countries in the European Union with a permanent decline and aging population.

Economic reforms and taxes

In economic terms, Tomov pointed out that over 2 million Bulgarians live in poverty, and more than three-quarters of the food products on the domestic market are imported from abroad.

To address the situation, the presidential candidate couple is proposing the introduction of a progressive tax. The idea envisages that salaries up to 800 euros would not be taxed, and for incomes up to 3,000 euros, the tax rate would be 10 percent. As an additional measure, it is proposed that the state take on the role of guarantor for mortgage loans for young married families with at least one child.