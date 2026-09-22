Iliana Yotova expressed condolences on the death of the Portuguese Ambassador to Bulgaria

President Iliana Yotova expressed condolences to the family, relatives, colleagues and the Portuguese people on the occasion of the death of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic to Bulgaria Ana Maria Ribeiro da Silva, bTV reported.

According to the President, with her professionalism, dedication and humanity, Ambassador Ribeiro has left a bright mark in the development of friendly relations between Bulgaria and Portugal.

The Head of State added that the sudden death of the diplomat is a heavy loss for the diplomatic community and for all who had the opportunity to know her and work with her.