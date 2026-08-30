Over 700 GERB delegates gathered at the National Assembly

GERB is currently holding a national assembly. The forum is gathering 700 delegates and guests from all regional structures in the country, BNT reported.

The expectations are that the party's priorities for the new political season will be set. The big question facing GERB right now is the upcoming presidential elections and the expiring deadlines for nominations of presidential candidate pairs.

The question is whether GERB-SDF will nominate their candidacy for president, whether they will support a candidate or not participate in the upcoming presidential elections at all.

The party leader Boyko Borisov has repeatedly called for a center-right unity to oppose the candidacy of Iliyana Yotova. But even from "We continue the change" and from "Democratic Bulgaria" also repeatedly said that they do not want to participate in these elections together with GERB and SDS.

Yesterday, GERB leader Boyko Borisov again commented on the presidential elections, saying that they are predetermined and everyone is working together to help Iliyana Yotova win this vote.

There is also a renewal taking place in the party and there are many young people here.