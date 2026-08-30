President Iliana Yotova was a guest at the closing of the Summer University, organized for the 24th year by the National Representation of Student Councils, the press office of the head of state announced. The event in Kiten was attended by nearly 650 students from 30 higher education institutions across the country.

"Actively participate in shaping the country's policies – right from the student bench. You will work with these policies tomorrow, you will be the leaders of Bulgaria, the ones who will create the life of our country," said Yotova.

Yotova assured the NPSS and its chairman Angel Stoykov that they can always count on the support of the presidential institution in solving the problems of the students.

„You will remember the days of the Summer University for a lifetime, you make friendships here. The most important thing is that regardless of which city and which higher education institution you are from, you are already one big team, a big team“, the president pointed out in his greeting.

The head of state emphasized that in the most connected technological 21st century, with just one click on the phone, we can contact any point in the world, but, unfortunately, we are becoming more and more lonely.

„In this loneliness, many young people are subject to addictions that are difficult to eradicate. Help them, because in the void that is forming, many false heroes and false happiness settle in. Events like the Summer University, which brings you together, show that there is another way. Promote it, invite young people to be a team and help each other“, said the president.

Iliyana Yotova thanked the Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Georgi Valchev, and the Minister of Sports, Encho Keryazov, for their support and presence.

“Long before they make their decisions, they should hear you and their presence today means that they are ready for this dialogue“, said the head of state.

She also thanked a number of members of parliament for their presence, pointing out that students should participate with proposals in lawmaking.

“We are waiting for you on the field of life with everything you have learned, with what your teachers, who are your examples, have given you. We expect you to look at old and inherited problems in a new way and solve them. We expect you to be the spirit of Bulgaria“, Iliyana Yotova addressed the students.