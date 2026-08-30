Accident on the Sofia - Varna road, one injured

An accident between two passenger cars is hindering traffic on the main road Sofia - Varna, in the section between the junctions for the village of Kesarevo and Strazhitsa. This was announced by the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Veliko Tarnovo.

According to initial information, there is one injured person. The passage of cars is regulated in two directions in one lane. The causes of the incident are being clarified.

On August 21, an accident with three injured people temporarily closed the Veliko Tarnovo - Ruse road to traffic.