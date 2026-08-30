In the local elections, a large part of Delyan Peevski's mayors will orient themselves towards the new government, not towards him. This was said in the program “This Sunday“ on bTV by political scientist Parvan Simeonov.

“The first 100 days of the government passed quickly, because it is summer. And then, because there is a break in the middle between two elections - between the spring elections and the autumn elections. We will really start to evaluate the government after the presidential elections, after the adoption of the budget, under which these will be signed for the first time“, Simeonov pointed out.

According to him, the ruling party has tried in these months to extend the election period so that they can also take the presidential elections with a common momentum from the spring elections.

“It seems that we need new tools. We already know that Boyko Borisov thinks out loud, we had learned his pace. But now it seems to me that the ruling party will try to be not so much reactive as proactive. Which means that they think about their government in a long perspective. Let's see if it works“, commented Parvanov.

“The democratic community spares Ivan Demerdzhiev. This is very curious. In any case, at least in his efforts to unravel the Peevski case, it seems to me that there is a tailwind there. These efforts make him a popular minister“, commented Simeonov.

“Peevski is aware that in the local elections, a large part of his mayors will orient themselves towards the new government, and not towards him. Not literally, but they need the central government for financing and everything else related to the municipalities. In addition, every local mayor is very clear that he must be on good terms with the central government. There are some objective processes by virtue of which Peevski is no longer the top he was“, he pointed out.

In his words, if Ivaylo Mirchev predicts protests in the fall, he is probably preparing them. “From now on, everything will be read within the framework of the election campaign for the presidential elections. The question is whether there won't be some social protests during the budget procedure, not so much political ones“.

“In this upcoming budget, there will already have to be reform efforts. This usually means cuts here and there. There were no protests about the adopted budget, because the main criticism of Budget 2026 is that it continues to give. There are protests when the budget starts to take“.