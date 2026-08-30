August 30, 1987 Stefka Kostadinova jumps a record 209 cm. VIDEO

On August 30, 1987, Stefka Kostadinova set a world record in the high jump at the World Championships in Rome. The Bulgarian cleared 209 cm on her second attempt.

In early 2016, there were calls to revoke Stefka Kostadinova's record due to doping, but the initiative did not receive support.

Kostadinova was elected 4 times as the number 1 athlete of the year in Bulgaria, five times as the number 1 in the Balkans. She received the Order of "Stara Planina", first degree, for her exceptional services to the Republic of Bulgaria in 1996.

On March 21, 2016, at the World Championships in Portland, Vasti Cunningham won gold with a result of 196 centimeters.

The American triumphed at 18 years and two months, thus improving Stefka Kostadinova's 31-year-old record by becoming the youngest world champion in the indoor high jump. However, we must recall that Stefka Kostadinova became world champion at 19 years and ten months in Paris in 1985.

The American, who is the daughter of former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, reached the gold with 196 centimeters. However, Stefka Kostadinova overcame one centimeter more in her triumph in Paris. In short, the record is only half broken. The American is younger, but our girl jumped higher. Personally, I'm betting on the jump, not the age.

In addition to continuing to hold the world record in the discipline for almost 29 years, Kostadinova has another top achievement. She is still the oldest world champion with her triumph at the age of 31 in Athens in 1997.