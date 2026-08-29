The routes of tram and bus lines are changing due to the reconstruction of Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd.

From 00:00 on August 31 to 24:00 on September 10, 2026, a temporary organization of public transport is introduced in connection with the implementation of stage I-3 of the reconstruction of the tram track along Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd. – in the section from Opalchenska St. to „Kozloduy“ Str.

During the specified period, the routes of tram lines No. 6, 7, 12 and 27, bus lines No. 60, 78, 213, 305 and 404, as well as the night bus line N2, will change.

Tram line No. 6

The line will run from the „Ivan Vazov“ residential area along the current route to the intersection of „Hristo Botev“ Blvd. and Vazrazhdane Square, then it will continue through Vazrazhdane Square, left on Alexander Stamboliyski Blvd., right on Konstantin Velichkov Blvd., right on Skopje St. and straight on Rozhen Blvd. From there, the trams will continue along the usual route to the Obelya 2 residential area. The change applies in both directions.

The trams will stop at all existing stops along the route.

Tram line No. 7

The trams will run from the Manastirski Livadi district - West on the current route to the Central Railway Station, after which they will continue to the right on Blvd. „Knyaginya Maria Luiza“ to Str. „Alabin“, right on Str. „Alabin“ and left on Blvd. „Hristo Botev“. From there they will join their usual route to the „Manastirski Livadi – zapad“ quarter.

The trams will stop at all existing stops along the route.

Tram line No. 12

The line will run from Sq. „Journalist“ on the current route to the intersection of Blvd. „Knyaginya Maria Luiza“ and Blvd. „Hristo Botev“, then it will continue left along Blvd. „Hristo Botev“, left along Struga“ and right along Blvd. „Knyaginya Maria Luiza“. From there, the trams will join their route to Sq. „Journalist“.

The trams will stop at all existing stops along the route.

Tram line No. 27

The trams will run from the „Manastirski Livadi – west“ quarter along the existing route to the Central Railway Station, then they will continue left along Blvd. „Hristo Botev“ and straight along the boulevard. After Str. „Alabin“ will be included in their usual route to the “Manastirski Livadi – West“ quarter.

Trams will stop at all existing stops along the route.

Bus line No. 60

The buses will run from the “Ovcha Kupel 2“ residential area along the current route to the intersection of “Hristo Botev“ Blvd. and “Knyaginya Maria Luiza“ Blvd., turn right along “Knyaginya Maria Luiza“ Blvd., make a U-turn at the intersection with the entrance to the Central Bus Station and continue to the stop with code 2829 “Blvd. Knyaginya Maria Luiza“, which will be the final and initial.

The buses will not stop at the stop with code 1327 “Central Station“.

Bus lines No. 78, 213, 305 and 404

The lines will depart from the starting stop with code 1327 “Central Station“ along the central roadway of Blvd. “Knyaginya Maria Luiza“, will make a U-turn at the overpass “Nadezhda“ and will continue along Blvd. “Knyaginya Maria Luiza“ and right along “Hristo Botev“ Blvd., from where they will join their usual routes.

The buses will not stop at the existing stops in the changed section. After the “Central Station“ stop, they will serve a stop with code 1326 “Klokotnitsa St.“.

Night bus line N2

In the direction of “Obelya“ district, the buses will run from Studentski Grad along the usual route to the intersection of “Knyaginya Maria Luiza“ Blvd. and “Slivnitsa“ Blvd., straight along “Knyaginya Maria Luiza“ Blvd., and after the intersection with “Hristo Botev“ Blvd. – on the current route to the “Obelya“ district.

In the changed section, buses will stop at the stop with code 1327 “Central Station“. In the opposite direction, the route remains unchanged.