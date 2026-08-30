NRA: Violations in 1/3 of inspections

Violations were found in about a third of the inspected sites on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. This was announced by the Deputy Executive Director of the NRA Hristo Markov on the air of “Wake up“ on Nova TV.

According to him, the results show problems with fiscal discipline. “The NRA tried to achieve a greater effect with fewer resources“, Markov pointed out.

He explained that the inspections were mainly aimed at sites for which there was prior information or signals that they were not issuing cash receipts. “We receive signals from customers every day and we rely on them because they orient us towards the target“, Markov said.

Among the most striking violations is a case with a site where an entrance fee was not reported. After the NRA conducted a surveillance, the reported turnover increased by 400%.

If systematic non-issuance of receipts is established, the revenue agency may place the relevant facility under surveillance.

The Deputy Executive Director of the NRA confirmed that there is an increase in prices on the Black Sea coast. According to him, however, the reasons are complex and cannot be linked solely to the introduction of the euro. “In addition to the euro, the energy crisis also intervened, which had an impact on prices“, explained Markov.

According to him, there are also traders who are actually trying to offer their goods and services at higher prices along the sea.

A number of violations were identified during joint inspections with the Consumer Protection Commission. The active part of the joint inspections has already ended, but the institutions continue to maintain contact.

In total, the NRA has carried out 22,400 inspections, during which 1,759 violations were identified. The fines imposed are worth over 3 million euros. The largest number of violations were identified in the services sector.

The Revenue Agency is already starting to analyze accommodation platforms in connection with the upcoming hosting of “Eurovision“. “We are now considering the platforms for accommodation during “Eurovision“, so we hope to be well prepared next year, because the event is important for the entire country“, said Markov.

The goal is for the NRA to have preliminary information and to be able to direct control to risky sites and traders.

Markov also commented on the case of the silencer discovered in a car in the capital's “Dragalevtsi“ district. He specified that the NRA has already carried out an inspection of the company that owns the device. Back in 2023, the company was issued an audit report, with which the NRA did not recognize the VAT tax credit. “The important thing is that this technology does not bring added value“, said Markov.

In this case, the revenue agency has sent various inquiries to the Ministry of Interior and other institutions to establish the integrity of the company that ordered the silencer.