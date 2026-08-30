25 years ago, the Minister of Defense Nikolay Svinarov opened the reconstructed runway at the "Graf Ignatievo" airbase

25 years ago – on August 30, 2001, the Minister of Defense Nikolay Svinarov opened the reconstructed runway at the "Graf Ignatievo" airbase and its facilities, built according to NATO standards.

The runway has been extended from 2.5 to 3 km and can accommodate all types of transport and combat aircraft. The Ministry of Defense invested 10 million dollars in the renovation of the airbase, BTA recalls.

The modernization of the airbase preceded the multinational NATO exercise “Cooperative Key 2001“ in September of the same year.

Information about the event and the activities and visits preceding it can be found in the BTA archive:

We will meet the deadlines for the reconstruction of the airport in Graf Ignatievo by the upcoming NATO exercises there in September, assured General Miho Mihov

Plovdiv, July 18, 2001 /BTA/ The construction work at the airport in Graf Ignatievo is going well, we must meet the deadlines in order for the NATO exercise “Cooperative Key” to be held there. This was stated by the Chief of the General Staff of the Bulgarian Army, General Miho Mihov, to journalists on Wednesday.

The agreements ensuring the implementation of the exercise, in which pilots from 23 countries are to take part, are to some extent imperfect, which is why they have not been signed, said General Mihov. Despite everything, I am convinced that by the beginning of September we will deal with the problems of the communication and navigation systems, he added. (…)

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Admiral Michael Boyce, Chief of the British Defense Staff, visited units in Plovdiv today, gave a good assessment of the reforms in the Bulgarian Army

Plovdiv, July 18, 2001 /BTA/ "Plan 2004" for the reform in the Bulgarian Army is an ambitious program, and its implementation is a real challenge. This was stated today in Plovdiv by Admiral Michael Boyce, Chief of the British Defence Staff. He visited the "Tactical Aviation" Corps, the "Special Operations Forces" Parachute Brigade and the headquarters of the Multinational Peacekeeping Force for South-Eastern Europe based in Plovdiv. (…)

Admiral Boyce was accompanied by the Chief of the General Staff of the Bulgarian Army, General Miho Mihov. He explained that at this stage the relations consist of the exchange of military units and the use of training grounds in our country.

The construction work at the Graf Ignatievo airport is going well, we must meet the deadlines in order for the NATO "Cooperative Key" exercise to be held there, said General Mihov. (…)

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Defense Minister Nikolay Svinarov expressed satisfaction with the progress of preparations for the upcoming international military exercise "Cooperative Key 2001"

“Graf Ignatievo” Air Base, Plovdiv Region, August 3, 2001 /BTA Defense Minister Nikolay Svinarov visited the military air base in Graf Ignatievo today and got acquainted with the progress of preparations for the upcoming international exercise "Cooperative Key 2001", which will be held in our country in September. Also present were Deputy Minister of Defense Mustafa Kichukov, Chief of the General Staff of the Bulgarian Air Force General Miho Mihov, and senior officers from the General Staff.

At a press conference at the airbase, the military minister expressed to journalists his satisfaction with the work done so far in preparing the personnel and equipment that will participate in the exercise from the Bulgarian side, as well as with the scale of the ongoing modernization of the airbase in Graf Ignatievo. He pointed out that he had received categorical assurances from representatives of the General Staff of the Bulgarian Air Force, the Air Force General Staff, and the construction contractors for the timely completion of the training of the personnel and military equipment and the modernization of the airbase, which will guarantee the successful conduct of this extremely important international military exercise, which is the first of its kind for our country. Both in terms of participation of countries and in terms of personnel and equipment, it will be the largest in recent years in our country, the Minister of Defense pointed out.

Answering journalistic questions, General Mihov said that the infrastructure facilities related to the Graf Ignatievo and Krumovo air bases are in the completion phase with good quality of construction work. The main problems now lie in the direction of communication and navigation support of the Graf Ignatievo airport and the exercise itself. He pointed out that with the inclusion of all available resources of the Bulgarian Army and with the relevant assistance from NATO member states and the USA, on September 2 our country will be fully ready for the start of the international exercise "Cooperative Key 2001".

The press conference emphasized that after the modernization, the Graf Ignatievo air base will meet all NATO standards, as well as all European and overseas requirements. It will have the best airfield in the Balkans and will be a benchmark for the further modernization of the remaining air bases in our country.

Military formations from 23 countries with 72 aircraft - fighters, attack aircraft and helicopters - will participate in the international exercise in September in our country. Over 500 will participate in the maneuvers from the Bulgarian side, announced General Mihov. Bulgarian aviation will participate with MiG-29 and MiG-21 aircraft, Mi-24 and Mi-27 helicopters, as well as transport aircraft and other equipment.

In his first visit as a minister to a military unit in the country, Nikolay Svinarov received an honorary plaque from the commander of the Graf Ignatievo air base, Brigadier General Evgeni Manev, at the 3rd Fighter Air Base.

While the reconstruction is underway, the base is also visited by King Abdullah II of Jordan and US Senator John McCain:

Jordanian King Abdullah II visited the Graf Ignatievo military airport near Plovdiv, accompanied by Bulgarian Prime Minister Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha

Plovdiv, August 26, 2001 /BTA/ On the second day of his visit to Bulgaria, Jordanian King Abdullah II visited the military airport in Graf Ignatievo near Plovdiv. He was accompanied by Bulgarian Prime Minister Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. The two got acquainted with the re-equipment of the airbase according to NATO criteria and the preparation for the international exercise of the Alliance next month. They also participated in a demonstration flight with a Bel-430 helicopter.

Later, together with their wives, they walked around Old Plovdiv. The mayor of the city, Ivan Chomakov, gave a lunch in honor of the guests. The Jordanian king was presented with the city's honorary badge and an album with Plovdiv photos.

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American Senator John McCain flew to the Graf Ignatievo military airbase today, got acquainted with the preparations for the international exercise in September

Plovdiv, August 27, 2001 /BTA/ American Senator John McCain, who this morning received the "Stara Planina" Order from President Petar Stoyanov, flew to the "Graf Ignatievo" military base near Plovdiv today. He was accompanied by the US Ambassador to Bulgaria Richard Miles, the military attaché Barry Shade, as well as the Chief of Staff of the Air Force Stefan Popov.

The guests were interested in the progress of preparations at the airport before the international exercise "Cooperative Key" starting next month. They were introduced to the history of the base from its establishment in 1940 to its current reconstruction according to NATO standards. They also attended a demonstration of aerobatics by the director of "Graf Ignatievo" Brigadier General Evgeni Manev, who demonstrated his and the MiG-29's capabilities. Asked whether, as a participant in the Vietnam War, he had faced enemy MiGs, Mr. McCain replied that this had not happened to him. He was shot down by a surface-to-air missile. The guest received as a gift the base's honorary badge - a plaque with its emblem.

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The Minister of Defense Nikolay Svinarov will open the reconstructed runway at the "Graf Ignatievo" airbase tomorrow and its facilities

Sofia, August 29, 2001 /BTA/ Defense Minister Nikolay Svinarov will open tomorrow the reconstructed runway at the “Graf Ignatievo” airbase and its facilities, built according to NATO standards. This was announced to BTA by the “Information Policy” Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

In the afternoon, the military minister will award the Bulgarian and foreign officers from the headquarters of the Multinational Peacekeeping Force in Plovdiv, who distinguished themselves during their work at the headquarters and during the “Seven Stars 2001” exercise, the press service of the military department said.

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At the “Graf Ignatievo” airbase all transport and combat aircraft from all over the world can land

Stara Zagora, August 30, 2001 /BTA/ The Minister of Defense Nikolay Svinarov today opened the reconstructed runway at the “Graf Ignatievo” airbase and its facilities, built according to NATO standards. The reconstruction and modernization are in accordance with the requirements of the international organization ICAO. The runway has been extended from 2.5 to 3 km. According to Brigadier General Evgeni Manev, this is one of the largest runways in Europe after the one in Italy, which meets all the requirements of the Alliance.

The Graf Ignatievo airbase can accommodate all types of transport and combat aircraft. The reconstruction of the runway, the formation of taxiways, the construction of a lighting system in them, etc. was completed in a record three months by the Stara Zagora company "Patstroy Engineering" AD-S.V. The company was selected through a public tender. "Patstroy Engineering" uses cutting-edge technologies that were used for the first time in our country. The Ministry of Defense invested $10 million in the renovation of the Graf Ignatievo airbase.

The opening was also attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Bulgarian Army, General Miho Mihov. He told a BTA reporter that a small reconstruction of the available MiG-29s is planned in order to restore combat readiness for participation in operations. Currently, only three MiG-29 aircraft are in operation.

The Stara Zagora company "Patstroy Engineering" presented a cake in the form of a runway with dimensions - height 15 cm, length - 1.40 cm and width - 40 cm to the Minister of Defense Nikolay Svinarov and the Chief of the General Staff General Mihov Mihov.