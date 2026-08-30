Man killed, 4 others injured in accident near Asenovgrad

One person has died and four others have been injured in a head-on collision between the Asenovgrad villages of Kozanovo and Patriarh Evtimovo, the press center of the police in Plovdiv announced.

The serious traffic accident was reported to 112 half an hour after midnight today. Under still unclear circumstances, two cars collided. The arriving medical team confirmed the death of one of the drivers, 72 years old, and his companion was transported to the hospital.

Emergency medical assistance was also provided to the 22-year-old driver of the other car and two passengers. Until the inspection of the scene was completed, traffic in the area was stopped in both directions, but has now been restored. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.