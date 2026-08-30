RIA denied the information that traffic through the Kresna Gorge is difficult due to a fallen rock mass

The traffic in the section through the Kresna Gorge is intense, the press center of the “Road Infrastructure” Agency announced. (API) regarding media reports that traffic in the area this afternoon was disrupted due to a fallen rock mass, which is not true, BTA reported.

The road agency specified that there was a fallen rock mass on Saturday evening, but it was cleared immediately so that traffic could continue without difficulty.

Until 8:00 p.m. today, the movement of trucks over 12 tons traveling on the "Trakia" motorway, "Struma" motorway and on road I-1 through the Kresna Gorge in the section from the "Simitli" road junction (at 376 km) to the border crossing “Kulata“.

The RIA appeals to drivers to be careful, to observe traffic rules and the speed limit, not to undertake risky overtaking, which endangers the safety of all other travelers. Do not use the emergency lanes on the highways for faster movement in heavy traffic. This prevents the passage of vehicles with a special traffic regime in the event of an accident.

Drivers have access to an interactive traffic map on the websites of the RIA and the National Toll Administration, which shows in real time the number of vehicles that have passed for the last 15 minutes and for the last hour. The map gives a detailed picture of the traffic congestion on the republican roads.