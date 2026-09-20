Plevneliev: Radev is striving for absolute power

Rosen Plevneliev said that Rumen Radev is striving for “absolute power“ and warned that pro-European democratic forces should not allow this. The former president made his comments in an interview with Bulgaria ON AIR, broadcast on September 19, against the backdrop of the tension surrounding the presidential race and political upheavals in the country.

Plevneliev also said that after the last parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, a “new September 9” had been reached, and the institutions had been purged of pro-European positions. These statements are his political commentary and are not presented as fact with separate confirmation in the interview itself.

Harsh criticism of the authorities and institutions

In his statement, Plevneliev also linked the topic to the case of the pardon of drug traffickers, which he described as a “huge scandal“. He insisted that the case must be “untangled“, as well as that there must be resignations, at least of the commissions that proposed the pardon.

The former head of state also pointed out that the international situation is difficult because of the war in Ukraine and warned of a “geopolitical storm“, which also affects Bulgaria. According to him, the country has sent “Eurosceptic signals“ in recent months.

Call for unity against Radev

Plevneliev said that he wanted GERB to position itself clearly in this battle, and for pro-European forces to mobilize. He also said that the “absolute power of Prime Minister Radev“ should not be allowed, using a formulation that politically summarized the influence of the head of state.

Sources: Focus, Bulgaria ON AIR