Repairs and traffic hinder traffic on the roads

The road situation in the country this morning remains busy due to repairs, temporary restrictions and increased traffic on the main routes, according to the information from the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency. The agency calls on drivers to drive with increased caution and to comply with the introduced traffic organization.

On the “Hemus“ highway, restrictions continue in separate sections. Between the “Boaza“ and “Dermantsi“ road junctions, the movement of heavy goods vehicles over 12.5 tons is restricted. In Shumen district, traffic on “Hemus“ in the direction of Sofia between the 350th and 363rd kilometers, two-way traffic is allowed in the lane to Varna due to repairs, with the restriction planned until September 24.

On the “Struma“ motorway there are also sections with temporary traffic organization. RIA warns drivers to reduce speed and consider their behavior in areas with repair activities.

Repairs on key roads

On the Byala - Pleven road, traffic between the 0th and 7th kilometers is carried out in stages in one lane due to repairs to the asphalt pavement. The activities are signaled and are planned until September 25.

On the first-class road I-8 in the Vakarel - Ihtiman area, traffic is with increased caution due to poor operational condition and reduced lane gauge. In Haskovo on I-8 Plovdiv – Harmanli in some places the traffic is two-way in one lane due to preventive repairs.

There are also restrictions on the direction towards the sea. On road I-9 in Burgas region, repairs continue between Obzor and Banya, with traffic in one lane in the section from km 175+300 to km 184+512. In Dobrich region, repair works continue on the second-class and third-class road network, including road II-27 Dobrich – Balchik, where traffic is also being allowed to pass in stages in one lane.

Restrictions in the Rhodope Mountains

On road III-868 Rudozem – Smolyan, traffic is limited for all motor vehicles due to repairs. A bypass route has been introduced through Smolyan – Chokmanovo – Smilyan – Rudozem and back.

On road III-8652 Byal Izvor – Nedelino, traffic is in one lane due to a collapse of the roadway.

Increased traffic towards the borders

Increased traffic is expected at the border crossings, especially towards Greece and Turkey. At the “Kalotina“ border crossing, a load has been recorded at the exit for passenger cars. When traveling to Greece, the routes via “Kulata“ and “Makaza“ also remain traditionally busy.

The ferry connection Svishtov – Zimnich remains temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube, which must be taken into account when traveling to Romania.

According to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 22 serious road accidents occurred in the country over the previous 24 hours, in which three people died and 28 were injured. Since the beginning of September, there have been 21 victims of accidents and 506 injured. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 334 deaths on the road and 6,083 injured.

The General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection reported 145 reports of accidents during the day. 117 fires were extinguished, of which 27 with direct material damage. Two people were injured in the incidents, and 27 rescue and assistance operations were carried out, including three in accidents.

The Mountain Rescue Service reports good conditions for tourism in the lower parts of the mountains, but warns of fog and limited visibility in the higher parts. In the higher areas of the Stara Planina, Rila and Pirin mountains, more careful route planning is recommended.

API reminds drivers to comply with speed limits, temporary signaling and instructions from road authorities. When passing through repair areas, it is necessary to maintain a greater distance and not undertake risky overtaking.

Sources: “Road Infrastructure“ Agency, Ministry of Interior, General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“, Mountain Rescue Service