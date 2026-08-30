Andrey Gyurov will announce tomorrow whether he will run for president

Andrey Gyurov announced to bTV that tomorrow there will be clarity regarding his participation in the presidential race.

Less than two months remain until the presidential elections. And today it did not become clear how and with whom the second-strongest in parliament will run in the elections.

GERB leader Boyko Borisov said that they will participate where they will be first in terms of results. He made the statement to his party colleagues during the party's National Assembly.

„GERB is not an Olympic organization, it is not an Olympic Committee, so we have to participate, because we have to participate. We will participate where we need to be first, not whether we will go to a runoff“, said Boyko Borisov, leader of GERB.

Borisov described the candidacy of Iliyana Yotova as “an exceptionally strong candidate“. And yesterday he called for a joint candidacy on the right.

“Ms. Yotova outdid all politicians when she went to “Panorama“ and independently announced her candidacy with an initiative committee. Even then, I said to myself: “Ms. Yotova has grown far beyond the rest of the political class“. And she forced “Progressive Bulgaria“ to go and stick to it, without having a chance to nominate its own candidate“, Borisov said.

According to the former MP, and now only a member of GERB Delyan Dobrev, the party should still nominate a candidate.

„My favorites are Mitko Nikolov, Tomislav Donchev and Rosen Zhelyazkov, but do not consider him a candidate“, commented Delyan Dobrev, a member of GERB.

„Thank you, Delyan, but I am young for this job. Next time“, said Tomislav Donchev, deputy chairman of GERB. Although the candidacy of the last caretaker prime minister Andrey Gyurov for the presidential vote has not been announced, it is causing reactions in the ranks of GERB.

„If Gyurov is the right-wing candidate, I bet that not a single person in GERB will vote for him. We cannot force our people to vote for Gyurov with pleas, with police and by force. Simply because he is not our type. He is a TikTok model, he is an influencer, this is Gyurov, nothing else. Our voters are either working people or pensioners and I am sure that none of them shaved in the office, registering on TikTok“, said Dobrev.

Even during his term as acting prime minister, Gyurov uploaded videos from his office to social networks.

bTV sought out Andrey Gyurov for a comment on Dobrev's words. Gyurov refused to comment on internal party issues.

GERB announced changes in its leadership. Radostin Tanev, Dimitar Vuchev and Stoyan Petkov - the party's regional coordinators in Stara Zagora, Sofia and Vratsa - are joining the party's Executive Committee. The change comes after Zhivko Todorov, Delyan Dobrev and Vladimir Temelkov left the group at their own request.