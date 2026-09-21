Three dead and 28 injured on the roads in a day

Three people have died and 28 have been injured in 16 serious road accidents in the country in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior reports. One serious and 19 minor accidents were registered in Sofia, in which one person was injured.

According to the Ministry of Interior, this is another difficult day on the road, against the backdrop of heavy traffic at the beginning of the week and increased traffic on the main routes to the border crossings.

Restrictions and repairs on highways

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency warns of increased caution when driving on the “Hemus“ highway at the 37th kilometer in the direction of Varna due to repairs to a railing on a bridge structure. Traffic there is being conducted with increased caution and appropriate speed.

API also announces upcoming changes on September 23. Due to the replacement of toll cameras, traffic will be limited in the first active lane of the “Trakia“ motorway at the 172nd kilometer in the Chirpan region in the direction of Burgas. On the same day, the organization of traffic on road I-1 in the Kocherinovo region will also be changed due to camera maintenance.

The agency also reminds of the restriction for heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons on the “Trakia“, “Hemus“ motorways and “Struma“, as well as on road I-1 in Blagoevgrad district, in connection with the upcoming Independence Day.

Intensive traffic on the borders

The Border Police reports very intense traffic for trucks on the border with Turkey and Romania. Queues of trucks are forming at the exit of the border crossings “Kapitan Andreevo“ and “Lesovo“.

On the border with Greece, crossing is normal at all points, with only vehicles up to 3.5 tons being allowed through “Makaza“, “Zlatograd“, “Rudozem“ and “Ivaylovgrad“. The ferry connections Oryahovo – Beket and Svishtov – Winter trips on the Danube remain suspended due to the low river level.

Good conditions in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross reports that the conditions for tourism in the mountains are good, with scattered clouds, light wind and temperatures between 8 and 11 degrees in the resorts. The service recommends that tourists move only on marked paths, carry charged phones and warm clothes, as cloud cover is expected in the afternoon. No incidents involving tourists have been registered in the last 24 hours.

The fire department also had a busy 24 hours, as a fire in dry grass near a residential building was brought under control in Galabovo. According to the Directorate General “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ no injuries.

Sources: Ministry of Interior, “Road Infrastructure“ Agency, Border Police, Mountain Rescue Service, DG “Fire Safety and Population Protection“