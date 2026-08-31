Anton Kutev on the situation in Strumyani: It is not about repressing a journalist, but about a stupid act by the police

The management program is ambitious. In culture, there were several deadlines that were too short and I hope the Ministry of Culture will be able to fulfill them. We have a lot of work ahead of us. The program lays down all the key details sought by Bulgarian society. For example, concessions - the request in the program is to increase the prices of concessions so that they reach real European levels and society benefits. It is not easy at all, you have huge international corporations against you, which is why no one has taken action so far. This was stated to bTV by the MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“ Anton Kutev.

However, according to him, the big topics are social assistance, economic development, and the judicial system.

„Negotiations with the opposition about the judicial system are not taking place. They have the right to make proposals for the composition of the Supreme Judicial Council. For us, the issue is to be sure that the proposals for the Supreme Judicial Council will not be subject to blackmail. Neither the money of the oligarchy has become less, nor have the compromising materials with which people in the Supreme Judicial Council and the system behaved. That is why for years we and other political formations have put judicial reform at the center, because it is key. We need clean solutions, not negotiations. I am convinced that all those who are “for“ real changes will support us. We are obliged to prepare possible legal options“, he emphasized.

„Expectations for us about the speed of the reforms were greater than the possibilities. The state has been disintegrating for 30 years, I do not believe that this can be fixed in 100 days. However, I believe that we have shown that we intend to do it“, Kutev is categorical.

He drew attention to the fact that the government has not reduced social spending: “Including. The minimum wage was increased by 40 euros. There is no social payment that has been reduced this year under this government. Financial stability is an important priority for us, as are social payments, which we clearly intend to increase; the third is the development of the economy.“

The MP is confident that economic stability will be achieved in the next budget.

Regarding the arrest of Gergana Petrova during Prime Minister Rumen Radev's visit to the village of Strumyani, Kutev said: “There is an article in the law that says that documents are presented upon request by the police. This does not only concern this lady. There is a stupid action by the police there. It was clearly sanctioned by Minister Demerdzhiev - the head of the ODMVR was replaced. This is not about repressing a journalist. We have all seen not only the footage from Strumyani, where Radev walks peacefully among the people, but also every day in other places. For example, I travel often by metro. None of us has stood behind any guards from the NSO.“

“Boyko Borisov to say that we have stuck to Yotova - the idea is frivolous. Yotova is an extremely prepared politician who has been through a lot. For example, she is many times more prepared than Borisov's candidates over the years. Her candidacy did not surprise us, we all expected it. There can be no other expectations, given that Radev resigned a year before the elections so that Yotova could take her position as president“, Kutev also commented.

Regarding the name of the person who will participate in the presidential elections as vice president along with Yotova's candidacy, he specified: “I have no doubt that everyone in the PB will support Yotova. It is important who the vice presidential candidate will be, but I am convinced that she will pleasantly surprise us.“