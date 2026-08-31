August 31, 1997 Lady Diana dies in a car accident VIDEO

On August 31, 1997, Princess Diana, her companion Dodi al-Fayed and the driver of the car Henri Paul died in a car accident in Paris. Al-Fayed's bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was the only one who survived.

The accident occurred in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel. The car crashed into the thirteenth column of the tunnel. Henri Paul and Dodi Al-Fayed died on the spot. Diana suffered serious heart injuries and internal bleeding. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital, but on the way she suffered two heart attacks. And despite the doctors' efforts, she died at 4:00 a.m. local time.

The 18-month French judicial investigation ended in 1999 with the statement that the car accident in which the princess died was caused by Henri Paul, who lost control of the car at high speed and under the influence of alcohol. A blood test showed that his blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit.

A curious fact is that Dodi's father, Mohamed Al-Fayed, owner of Harrods and the Ritz Hotel, claims that the crash was the result of a conspiracy and was led by MI6 on instructions from Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. In 2007, a new investigation began at the Crown Court. On April 7, 2008, the jury confirmed its decision - Diana died due to the careless driving of Henri Paul and the pursuit by photographers.