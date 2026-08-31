The laboratory tests of Nikola Burgazliev's blood and urine revealed the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient in marijuana. This became clear during today's hearing in the case of the ATV accident in Sunny Beach, in which 35-year-old Hristina died and her 4-year-old son Martin was seriously injured.

The Burgas District Court rejected the request of Nikola Burgazliev's defense to disqualify the trial panel in the case. The request was made on the grounds that the court had shown bias in considering the defense's evidentiary requests. After the court ruled on it, the case continued with a hearing of the experts who prepared the chemical-toxicological examinations of Burgazliev's samples.

According to the experts, the results indicate marijuana use between 36 and 48 hours before the samples were taken. The use was determined to be incidental, not systematic, the experts in the case emphasized. The court accepted the conclusions of the experts, BTA reports.

The defense raised questions about the method of taking the samples and challenged the sampling procedure. The negative result of the field drug test, taken immediately after the accident, was also discussed.

The case is due to question two witnesses, including a police officer who was at the scene of the accident, as well as an employee of the company that owns the ATV. The court is also expected to review video recordings of the accident. The case continues tomorrow.

The accident occurred on August 14, 2025 in Sunny Beach. According to the prosecution, Nikola Burgazliev was driving an ATV, which he used to enter the sidewalk and hit a group of pedestrians. Five people were injured in the impact, including a 35-year-old woman who died after a month-long coma. Her child was also hospitalized in critical condition with severe head trauma and transported for emergency treatment in Sofia.

The prosecution maintains the thesis that the act was committed with possible intent.