Kozloduy NPP begins planned power increase of Unit 5

At 10:00 on August 31, a planned phased power increase of Unit 5 of the Kozloduy NPP began. By 17:00, the unit's power reached 950 MW.

The decision to restore normal operation was made after the reported increase in the Danube level in the Bulgarian section of the river over the past few days.

The plant's teams continue to work to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the nuclear units. Kozloduy NPP continuously monitors the river level and maintains constant communication with the Executive Agency for the Study and Maintenance of the Danube River regarding trends in the level change. The procedures for action in the event of prolonged low river levels are strictly applied.

Continuous control of the hydrotechnical facilities built at the technical water supply site is carried out, and all measures are implemented to ensure their maximum efficiency.

With its stable operation in August, despite the record low river levels, the „Kozloduy” NPP continued to provide reliable and stable energy supplies for the country and the region.