Angel Naydenov: Bulgaria does not have the capabilities to destroy ballistic missiles

Bulgaria will have to maintain the MiG-29 at least until 2028, when the first F-16s are expected to reach the necessary readiness to perform various tasks. Until then, Soviet fighters will continue to play a complementary role in protecting our airspace, said former Defense Minister Angel Naydenov on the program "Denyat ON AIR".

According to him, our country has a well-echeloned air defense, but for some of the threats it also relies on NATO's common capabilities.

Naydenov emphasized that Bulgaria does not have independent capabilities to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles, for example.

However, not all NATO countries have similar capabilities, the guest emphasized on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

In the event of potential threats from the Middle East, Bulgaria also relies on allied capabilities – Patriot systems, radars and air defense assets located in Turkey.

MiG-29s remain necessary

Naydenov pointed out that with the receipt of the first batch of F-16s, a new stage begins for the Air Force, but reaching the necessary operational readiness requires time.

"With the first batch of F-16s, their use for various tasks should be set for 2027-2028. We received the aircraft late and the training of the pilots began later than planned," explained the former defense minister.

According to him, the resource of the MiG-29 is until 2029-2030, and after 2028 they will have mainly complementary functions.

Until then, Bulgaria must look for opportunities to maintain them. Naydenov pointed to Poland and to some extent Hungary as potential sources of spare parts.

He specified that our country has more than two MiG-29 fighters, contrary to the claims in the online space. The exact number of serviceable machines is classified information, but according to him they are sufficient to fulfill the tasks set.

Second-hand aircraft are going to Ukraine

According to Naydenov, the US refusal to provide Bulgaria with used fighters is not surprising.

"This is not the first time they have refused us. There were attempts to use second-hand aircraft in 2021-2022. These aircraft are being provided to Ukraine," he explained.

Bulgaria has also explored options with the Netherlands, which, however, is participating in the coalition to provide F-16s to Ukraine.

The former defense minister noted that the training of Bulgarian pilots is on schedule. The country has trained pilots, including instructors and guides, who fly the available F-16s.

The goal is for Bulgaria to have 32 trained pilots by 2030. There were difficulties with language training at the initial stage.

Bulgaria is already receiving new anti-drone systems

Bulgaria has various anti-drone systems, and has already begun delivering new equipment to the Military Police.

According to Naydenov, two systems with a limited range of about 3 to 5 km are already available, and two more are due to be delivered.

The army also has various types of drones - FPV, reconnaissance, strike and kamikaze drones. Efforts are also being made to acquire larger systems for intercepting and destroying unmanned aerial vehicles.

"The efforts of any country are not sufficient to guarantee the stopping of a drone invasion from another country," Naydenov emphasized.

Therefore, the construction of a multi-layered system within NATO, which includes sensors, surveillance and various means of countermeasures, is also being relied upon.

The former minister also recalled the increasing number of cases with unmanned aerial vehicles in the region. According to him, there have been about 20 cases of drones or their remains found in the Black Sea, while in Romania their number is about 100.