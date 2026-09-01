From September 1, personnel costs in budget organizations will be cut by 10%

From September 1, restrictive measures to limit personnel costs by 10% in all budget organizations will come into force.

The government motivated the decision with the need to urgently reduce public spending in order to control the budget deficit and maintain fiscal stability.

The measures cover ministries, departments, state agencies and municipal administrations. They will have to restructure their personnel costs and fit into the new financial constraints.

Each budget organization is expected to determine for itself how it will achieve the necessary 10 percent reduction in personnel costs within the framework of the established budget.