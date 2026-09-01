Yavor Gechev: A product with 60% water cannot be called "cheese"

Expect a new initiative - a product with 60% water cannot be called "cheese", there must be a correction in labeling. This was stated to BTV by Yavor Gechev from "Progressive Bulgaria".

And he added - there will be distinguished Bulgarian producers who sell quality Bulgarian goods.

Gechev commented that there should be legislation for a "farmer's product" brand.

"We eat relatively good food in Bulgaria, but the question is at what price. We have not abandoned this request - to fight high food prices. The market must be free and must not be distorted."

The markups remain high. The prices are not good enough, they can be further optimized, believes the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria".

"Basket with Care" continues, despite public signals that promotional goods have not entered it. The control authorities should intervene a little to ensure that the new legislation and the basket do not have unfair practices on the market."

He called on the Consumer Protection Commission and the Competition Protection Commission to exercise more intensive control of the market.

"Difficult 100 days. The first 100 days were not the happiest in the majority government. We had to make a budget, legislative initiatives, but overall we are moving in the right direction."