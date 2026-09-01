Kayakers from Sozopol have become "hunters" of military drones

Kayakers from Sozopol are increasingly coming across the remains of military drones in the sea. In the last week alone, they have discovered wings, parts of hulls, engines and even entire aircraft. In the latest case, however, the find was particularly dangerous - an entire drone with suspected ammunition.

The device was spotted by Georgi Hristov, who is leading the group of kayakers. While they were at sea, he saw an object in the water and assumed it was a drone.

Hristov stopped the rest of the group for safety reasons and approached alone, without touching the device. During the inspection, he noticed that there was a structure in its front part that resembled a munition.

“I don't know what it is and I haven't checked inside because that's not desirable. I'm not an expert in this field. I assumed it was a munition“, he told bTV.

The kayakers removed the drone from the rocks and reported it to 112. According to Hristov, about three hours later, an Air Force cutter arrived on the scene. The device was later blown up.

The decision to remove the drone from the sea was dictated by concerns that the currents could carry it away and it could become a risk to other vessels or people.

This is not the first such find for the kayakers. They say that in recent days they have regularly discovered various parts of aircraft. Among the finds are wings, engines, propellers and parts of the hulls. One of the discovered drones had a Ukrainian flag, but with many of the remains it is impossible to establish their origin.

Kayakers warn that such finds can pose a serious danger, even when they have been in the water for a long time.

Their advice to people who come across a suspicious object in the sea or on the shore is not to approach it and in no case to touch or move it.

In the event of such a find, the safest reaction is to immediately report it to 112 and to avoid the area until the arrival of specialized services.