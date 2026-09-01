Gyurov officially announced his candidacy for president: We love our country, but we are not satisfied with the state

Former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov is officially running for president. Gyurov's candidate for vice president is the former Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Georgi Kandev. The Initiative Committee presented their nominations in their hometown of Gotse Delchev.

You all want to hear whether I will enter the race for head of state of Bulgaria - and the answer is yes, I will and we will do it together with Georgi Kandev, announced Andrey Gyurov, quoted by novini.bg.

I will also tell you why - because we love our country unreservedly, just as Levski, Botev, Gotse and Yane loved it. But it is not always like that with the state. Today it is where the Bulgarian Revivalists and many generations of Bulgarian citizens dreamed of being - in the big European family. And despite everything, it seems like something is missing. We love our country unreservedly, but we are not satisfied with the state. We have many successful Bulgarians, many of them are part of our Initiative Committee. They have spared no effort to achieve their goals. This is something we want to see in the state as well. Do we have a state that explains its decisions, that knows how much these decisions cost and says so openly, that does not hide behind closed doors, recognizes the mistake and solves it? Do we have a state that does not make citizens pay for incompetence and dependencies, that relies on the able instead of those loyal to the government? We want such a state, Gyurov pointed out.

We are not cabinet politicians, we are working Bulgarian citizens and have proven ourselves in the highest professional positions. We are united by the belief that the state should be strong in support of the people, not against them, the belief that the state should be as successful as its successful citizens. My dream is not for a career, my dream is to leave our children a united, dignified and modern Bulgaria, which builds a knowledge economy and which relies on its greatest capital - people. United, because we cannot let differences turn us into enemies, dignified, because the law must apply to everyone, and modern, because we all know that Bulgaria can do much more. If you want to have a country that we can be proud of, we call on you to come and build it together with us, said Andrey Gyurov when presenting his candidacy for head of state.

I stood next to Mr. Gyurov because during our joint work I saw that he is a fair man. I saw that he is not afraid to admit his mistakes and is quick to correct them. I saw that he loves Bulgaria. He offers us a project of a rich and modern Bulgaria, built on traditions, but which also uses the modern achievements of the world on a daily basis, said Georgi Kandev. He added that he can be useful with everything he knows and can do in the field of security.

So far, two parliamentary formations have declared support for the presidential candidate pair - "Democratic Bulgaria" and "We Continue the Change".