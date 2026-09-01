Stoyanov: There is no risk at the moment for our national security

There is no risk at the moment for our national security, said Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov through journalists at the opening of the academic year 2026/2027 for officers at the Military Academy "G. S. Rakovski".

Regarding two military aircraft that landed at the airport in Sofia, the minister called for a calm approach. These aircraft have a diplomatic permit, which is blanket, given at the end of the year to all allied countries. They have the right to use our airports, to land temporarily for refueling, for the crew to rest and then take off. This is not something that is just happening. It's just that after the tanker planes arrived, much more attention and interest began to be paid to it, explained Dimitar Stoyanov.