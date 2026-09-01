“The Health Investment Company for Children's Hospital“ has a completely new management. This is another personnel change undertaken by the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova, reports NOVA. The state-owned company is responsible for the implementation of the project for the construction of the National Children's Hospital.

The new executive director is Prof. Elena Peneva-Zlatkova. The Board of Directors includes Rumen Tsekov and Vasil Rakov as chairman and deputy chairman, respectively. By a decision of August 28, the current executive director Desislava Malinova, as well as the members of the Board of Directors Stefan Asparuhov and Slavena Kostova, were dismissed.

The change comes against the backdrop of the ongoing work on the National Children's Hospital project, the construction of which is among the main commitments of the state in healthcare. The new management will take over the management of the company, which must coordinate the implementation of the investment.

Later it became clear that the first meeting of the Interdepartmental Coordination Council on the issues of the National Children's Hospital will be held today at the Council of Ministers. The Council is an advisory body to the Council of Ministers for coordination in the field of executive power, as well as cooperation with other state bodies and local self-government bodies in determining and implementing state policy and the construction of the National Children's Hospital, which is an object of national importance and a priority for the government.