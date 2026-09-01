Three innovation hubs in Bulgaria receive additional European funding of €6 million.

Three of the digital innovation hubs in Bulgaria will receive additional funding of nearly €6 million to expand their services for business and the public sector. This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation (MIDT).

These are the Digital Innovation Hub “Thrace“, the European Digital Innovation Hub in the Construction Sector and “AgroHub.BG“. They have already won projects under the “Digital Europe“ program, under which the European Commission provides 50 percent of the funds necessary for their activities. The rest will be provided through the Program “Scientific Research, Innovation and Digitalization for Intelligent Transformation“ (PNIIDIT) of the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation.

The procedure was open for application, and the three beneficiaries can submit their project proposals in full to the UMIS until 16:30 on October 8, 2026.

They are part of the national network of 12 digital and innovation hubs that assist enterprises and public organizations in the introduction of new technologies. With the additional support, the hubs will continue to provide specialized services to micro, small and medium-sized companies, including opportunities to test new technologies and products for free or at prices below market prices, the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation stated.

Among the new capabilities that will be added to their portfolio are services related to artificial intelligence. Through them, companies will be able to gain access to modern technological solutions and expertise without having to build all the necessary capacity themselves.

European support will also strengthen cooperation between Bulgarian and European digital innovation hubs. The goal is for more companies and organizations to gain access to modern technologies and accelerate their digital transformation.

BTA recalls that the additional funding was included in the Indicative Annual Program under the National Innovation and Technology Development Program for 2026.