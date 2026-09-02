We have two days to discuss Sofia Municipality's Budget 2026.

This was told to BNR by Vanya Grigorova, an advisor to the Sofia Municipal Council, adding:

"I am afraid that there will be no time for discussion, since we should vote on it next week - on September 10, otherwise we will miss the legal deadlines, and before that it must go before committees. Monday, September 7, is a day off. And we have two days in which we have to discuss the second largest budget after the state budget. It is a record, but it is like that every year. It is logical that it is a record, since prices are rising, inflation is increasing, salaries and insurance are increasing - it cannot be otherwise than a record."

In her words, there is extremely little time for "the mayor and his administration to start some generally different policy and a different direction to give to the sectors":

"That is why it is important what is done about the problems that have already been found".

Grigorova emphasized healthcare, public transport and waste management, stating:

"We cannot invest so much and not receive good care as residents of the capital, I prefer to say so, not a service".

The transport of RDF bales last year cost 30 million leva, she announced.

"Only transportation, without the cost of recovery. Why is this happening? Because phase 3 of the Waste Processing Plant has not yet been built. I asked how much it will cost us for this year. They said they would tell me additionally, but I have not received an answer yet, and I am a municipal councilor. They said they would give us the presentations, we have not received them yet. This prevents municipal councilors from taking an active part in determining the policy of the Sofia Municipality.