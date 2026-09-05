Rumyana Bachvarova, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs in Boyko Borisov's second cabinet, said that she supports Andrey Gyurov's campaign for the presidential elections.

Bachvarova, who was also the head of Boyko Borisov's political cabinet, as well as Bulgaria's ambassador to Israel, specified that she is not part of the initiative committee behind Gyurov's candidacy, but is helping him in the election campaign.

According to her, the decision not to officially join the initiative committee was hers, as she believes that she can be more useful that way.

“First of all, more people need to know him and be able to appreciate his qualities,“ Bachvarova commented to BTV.

According to her, Gyurov is a person with a different profile from traditional political figures. She defines him as a “modern type of person“, who received an education and worked abroad, and then realized himself in Bulgaria.

Bachvarova also commented on the choice of Georgi Kandev as a candidate for vice president. According to her, he complements Gyurov's profile and possesses the necessary expertise for the upcoming challenges.

“The vice president must complement the president's profile“, she pointed out, emphasizing Kandev's knowledge in the field of legal order, public processes and the fight against crime and corruption.

Regarding Kandev's departure from the Ministry of Interior system, Bachvarova stated that this was his personal decision. According to her, it is difficult for a person to work successfully if they do not have the trust and support of the team they work with.

The former Interior Minister also commented on the holding of the last elections. She defined as an “achievement of democracy“ the fact that the vote in April was recognized as fair and held without doubts about the way it was organized.

Bachvarova also rejected the possibility of making a direct comparison between Andrey Gyurov and Boyko Borisov, with whom she worked for many years.

“They are different, each with their own qualities that correspond to the time in which they are in power“, she said.

According to Bachvarova, Bulgarian society has changed significantly in recent years, with new generations entering an active public and political role. This inevitably leads to a change in the political profile of the country.

Regarding GERB, she specified that she has not been part of the party for seven years and has been observing it from the sidelines. Bachvarova described as a “good sign” the fact that different positions are now being heard publicly in the party, giving the example of the statements of Vladislav Goranov and Delyan Dobrev.