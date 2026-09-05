In an interview for the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ According to NOVA NEWS, former Prime Minister Sergei Stanishev described the campaign of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev as ostentatious and devoid of content.

He predicted difficulties for the pair in attracting a wider circle of voters, noting that it would be difficult for GERB to support them due to their previous policies, adding that the lack of depth leads to theatricality.

Stanishev also commented on the management program of Rumen Radev's cabinet, defining the measures as desirable in a difficult economic situation and warning that society will not forgive the reproduction of old mechanisms.

Regarding international security, he stated that the conflict in Ukraine requires a political, not a military, solution. On the internal party front, Stanishev indicated that the BSP is working on a new manifesto for the renewal of the left.