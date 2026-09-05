500,000 Bulgarians receive 50 euros for Christmas

Half a million Bulgarians from vulnerable groups will receive financial support in the form of Christmas bonuses in the amount of about 50 euros (100 leva). This important social package was officially announced by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova during her visit to the city of Chirpan, leading media outlets in the country reported.

Legally guaranteed support for the most needy

Unlike previous years, when holiday bonuses were granted at the discretion of ruling politicians, in 2026 the amount is finally guaranteed by law according to the State Budget Act. The change in the Social Assistance Act expands the scope of eligible persons. The support is no longer aimed solely at pensioners with the lowest incomes, but also covers other defined socially vulnerable groups of the population. The Social Assistance Agency is expected to transfer the funds automatically through administrative channels, without the need for citizens to submit additional applications or declarations.

Increase in the minimum wage and reforms in the social sector

In parallel with the holiday bonuses, active discussions are being held in the government on the macro framework of the next budget. The Ministry of Social Affairs is considering several key reforms:

Increase in the minimum wage: An increase of about 40 euros (80 leva) is being discussed, which will come into effect from January next year.

An increase of about 40 euros (80 leva) is being discussed, which will come into effect from January next year. Revision of the pension formula: Estimates are being prepared for a long-term increase in the burden of each year of insurance service.

Estimates are being prepared for a long-term increase in the burden of each year of insurance service. Additional incentives for mothers: New measures are being considered to support young families.

Although the final parameters of Budget 2027 are still being ironed out within the coalition talks, Minister Efremova confirmed that increasing incomes and supporting vulnerable sectors remain a priority in the government program.