Journalist Boyana Shandurkova passes away

Today, September 5, 2026, Ruse and the Bulgarian media community lost one of its most respected names. At the age of 77, long-time journalist, reporter and documentary filmmaker Boyana Shandurkova passed away. The news of her death was officially confirmed by her relatives and the Ruse Municipality in the late afternoon.

Boyana Shandurkova was born in Silistra, where she began her professional career at the local Radio Center. However, she dedicated most of her decade-long career to the Bulgarian National Television and more specifically to the Regional Television Center (RTTC) in Ruse. Her name remains synonymous with high professionalism, class, erudition and uncompromising journalistic ethics.

As the author of dozens of documentary productions and reports, Shandurkova leaves a lasting mark on the cultural memory of Ruse. Among her significant films are „They were called the Ruse school“, „Traces to itself – Nikola Terziev-Zhelyazoto“, „Panayot Hitov – between legend and truth“ and „She was born free“. In 2011, it received prize “Ruse“ in the category “Publicity in the Media“.

The worship service will take place on Monday, September 7, at 10:00 in the lobby of the Income Building, the funeral service will be at 12:30 in the church of “All Saints“, and the burial will be in the cemetery park “Basarbovo“.

A tribute to her memory!