Bozanov: Messages to replace intrigues

Party squabbles, squabbles and intrigues must give way to the real messages and positions that the presidential candidates give to the Bulgarian society. This opinion was shared by the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“ Bozhidar Bozhanov on the air of the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ on NOVA NEWS, broadcast in the afternoon hours of September 5, 2026. He called on the political forces not to stand in the way of the correct choice of citizens and outlined the main dividing lines of the upcoming vote for head of state.

The Presidential Elections: Clear Euro-Atlantic position or balancing

According to Bozhidar Bozhanov, the main dilemma of these elections is whether the future president will be clearly pro-European and a clear corrective of the government or not. He made a direct comparison between the positions of the main contenders on the occasion of the international incident at the Leipzig airport. Bozhanov pointed out that the candidate Andrey Gyurov has taken a categorical European position, naming Russia as an aggressor, while Vice President Iliana Yotova has repeated the unconvincing line of the Rumen Radev government, aimed mainly at preserving the Russophile electorate.

According to the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“, quoted by (nova.bg/news/view/2026/09/05/550339), Yotova cannot be a real counterweight to the government. He noted that among some of those who voted for “Progressive Bulgaria“ there is already a serious disappointment with the lack of a clear plan, determination and the implementation of a policy of the type “from the two chairs on the ground“. However, to win the vote, Andrey Gyurov will need to attract support far beyond his traditional electorate, informs (taralej.bg/mnenia/bojanov-gyurov-ima-nujda-ot-glasove-izvan-svoq-elektorat-za-da-specheli-prezidentskite-izbori).

Skepticism towards the first 100 days of the cabinet and the reform in the services

Bozhanov expressed sharp skepticism regarding the country's governance, describing the first days of the actions of the Council of Ministers as “highly unconvincing“. He criticized the official program of the rulers in the “Security“ sector, calling it wishful, unspecific and devoid of deadlines and goals. As an example, he gave the planned reform in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the services, which, according to him, actually represents an attempt to return to totalitarian practices. The political situation is also complicated by the fact that the “Peevski – Borisov” model is far from being destroyed, and its patrons continue to exert influence, he adds (eurocom.bg/2026/09/05/bozhidar-bozhanov-andrey-gyurov-shte-garantira-che-tsyalata-vlast-nyama-da-bade-kontsentrirana-na-edno-myasto).

The election of the Supreme Judicial Council and the role of parliamentary hearings

At the end of his speech, the former Minister of e-Government also commented on the procedure for filling the parliamentary quota of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC). Bozanov was categorical that political consultations would be reasonable only after the public hearings of the candidates had been held. He emphasized, that hearings are the most important tool to distinguish independent professionals from those who go to the authority simply for “a high salary and carrying out orders over the phone“.