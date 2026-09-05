The lack of a clear state position and the a priori exclusion of Russian involvement in current drone incidents create a feeling of tacit service to foreign interests. In the program “Newsroom“ on Radio “Focus“ (source: www.focus-news.net) journalist Ivo Indzhev sharply commented on the actions of the institutions in our country after the drone incident in Leipzig. According to him, Sofia's initial caution is reminiscent of a series of passive positions in the past.

The analyst described the behavior of caretaker Prime Minister Rumen Radev as a paradoxical “vote of no confidence“ towards Bulgaria's closest partner. Radev first visited Germany upon taking office, defining it as a key ally, but today the institutions are practically stating that they do not believe the German findings (source: www.focus-news.net). Indzhev also drew a parallel with the Prime Minister's visit to Paris, where he attended the reception at the Elysee Palace, but refused to participate in the French initiative to support Ukraine.

Bulgaria's isolation on the European stage

The refusal of the head of state to convene a National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) at the request of the opposition and the passivity in previous cases with drones on Bulgarian territory show a dangerous trend. “Our rulers are doing everything possible to protect Russia's reputation, and accordingly, they are sinking Bulgaria's reputation before our allies“, the journalist categorically told Radio “Focus“ (source: www.focus-news.net).

European partners are already openly noticing this discrepancy. During his visit to our country, the President of the European Council António Costa clearly distinguished himself from Bulgaria's silence regarding criticism of Moscow. You can read more about the analyst's independent political comments on his personal blog (source: ivo.bg).

The election battle for “Dondukov“ 2: Attempts at balance and Aristotle

In the context of the upcoming presidential election on October 25, 2026, the geopolitical choice is becoming a central topic. Indzhev criticized the attempts of the presidential candidate tandems to balance between all political trends in order to please each other at all costs.

Quoting Aristotle with the thought “Whoever is a friend to all is a friend to none“, the journalist predicted that the inclusion of figures such as BTA director Kiril Valchev in the race will not attract people with principled positions, but rather will have the opposite effect.

Regarding the strength of the incumbent Vice President Iliana Yotova, Indzhev pointed out that she relies mainly on institutional resources, while the opposition candidates fall victim to superficial attacks by the yellow media. The analyst concluded with the warning that ideas, not personal attacks, should dominate the campaign: “Small minds attack personalities, they do not deal with ideas, unlike great minds.“