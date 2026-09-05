Tapi near Kresna: Traffic towards Greece calmed down

The intense traffic in the Kresna area, which throughout the day caused huge kilometer-long queues towards Greece, is now significantly calmer towards the border. As of 8:35 p.m. on September 5, 2026, the situation in the Kresna Gorge normalized for those traveling south, but traffic remained heavy in the opposite direction - towards Sofia, reports BNT News (bntnews.bg).

For most of Saturday, drivers were put to a serious test, with waiting times in traffic jams varying between one and three hours. The traffic jams blocked traffic even before the "Asimiti" road junction, passed through the entire gorge and reached the town of Kresna. The reason for the complicated situation is the cluster of weekends around the September 6 holiday and the mass travel of Bulgarians to Greek resorts before the start of the school year.

In the afternoon, the direction of traffic changed and columns formed at the Kresna roundabout for those returning to the capital. Already yesterday, the Traffic Police (btvnovinite.bg) warned of expected increased control and introduced temporary restrictions on the movement of TIRs during peak hours in order to ease traffic. The next big wave of cars and blocked sections is expected to be on Monday, which is the last day off.