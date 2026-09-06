Veliko Tarnovo, Gorna Oryahovitsa and Lyaskovets are requesting €2.6 million for flood damage

The municipalities of Veliko Tarnovo, Gorna Oryahovitsa and Lyaskovets are requesting nearly €2.6 million from the state to compensate for the damage from the recent floods, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

The Standing Regional Commission approved the request of the Municipality of Veliko Tarnovo under the Disasters and Accidents Act to allocate €637,405.96 to manage the consequences of the floods at the end of May and restore the infrastructure on the territory of Veliko Tarnovo, Debelets, Kilifarevo and the villages of Tserova koriya, Prisovo, Pushevo, Pchelishte, Ledenik, Sheremetya, Malki Chiflik, Velchevo and Shemshevo.

The Municipality of Gorna Oryahovitsa is applying for 963,448.10 euros for the reconstruction of streets in Dolna Oryahovitsa and the village of Parvomaytsi, as well as for the restoration and repair of the church "St. Nicholas" in the municipal center.

The municipality of Lyaskovets claims 990,290.99 euros in state aid for repairs in the villages of Dobri Dyal and Dragizhevo.

The requests have been sent to the relevant interdepartmental government commission.