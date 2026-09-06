Instead of drawing another dividing line, let's find a way to erase one.“ With this appeal, the mayor of the Sofia Municipality, Vasil Terziev, addressed citizens and politicians during the solemn celebration of 141 years since the Unification of Bulgaria.

In his words, the holiday is an occasion not only to remember the historical feat of the Bulgarians, but also to think about what each of us can do to make our society more united.

„How will we make the choice to show understanding instead of using an ugly word towards our political opponent? Instead of denying everyone's right to be different, let's try to understand them so that we can arrive at something that builds on our views“, said Terziev.

He emphasized that efforts for greater understanding and unity should not be limited to one holiday, but should be part of our daily choices.

“We must do all this every day and it depends on each of us to fulfill the covenant of these people who shed their blood so that we can be free today and have the opportunity to make these choices“, said the mayor.

Terziev also expressed confidence that everyone will leave the ceremony with the decision to do at least one significant thing for a more united society.

“My hope is that each of us, leaving here, will do at least one significant thing so that a a year later, we will all be even more united as a society, so that we can move forward together and build an even better future for our children - our greatest cause “.

In his words, the future of the country is a common cause that can only be achieved through joint efforts. “We can do our greatest cause together when we work as a team – for a prosperous, wise Bulgaria and one in which the voice and deeds of each of us have enormous importance“, Terziev pointed out.

The Mayor of Sofia noted that the Unification remains one of the brightest dates in Bulgarian history – an example of the strength of the common will and the ability of Bulgarians to achieve great goals when they act together.

The solemn ceremony on the occasion of 141 years of the Unification of Bulgaria took place in front of the mausoleum-ossuary of Prince Alexander I Battenberg. It was attended by Ministers Natalia Efremova, Velislava Petrova and Ivan Vassilev, the Chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council Tsvetomir Petrov, the Deputy Mayors of the Sofia Municipality in the direction of “Culture and Tourism” Irina Dakova and in the direction of “Security” Lachezar Milushev, MPs, municipal councilors and citizens.

A speech on the occasion of the holiday was also delivered by Mario Mishev from the Association “Bulgarian History“, who recalled the feat of the young Bulgarians who achieved the Unification 141 years ago.

The program was attended by the National Guard unit, the vocal formation “Bulgarians“ and the actress Silvia Lulcheva. Wreaths and flowers were presented by many public figures and citizens.

The ceremony is part of the Calendar of Cultural Events of the Sofia Municipality.