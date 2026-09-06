Yotova: Unification put Bulgaria back on the map

„There are few such dates in Bulgarian history. Since the day of Unification Bulgaria returns to the geographical map of the world, from this day the name Bulgaria returns, which the Bulgarian people have never lost and have not changed from the creation of the state to the present day.“ This was stated President Iliyana Yotova during the ceremonial dawn inspection in Plovdiv on the occasion of 141 years since the Unification of the Principality of Bulgaria with Eastern Rumelia.

In her official and emotional speech at the “Unification“ Square, broadcast in real time on national television, Yotova recalled the fateful events of the fall of 1885. She noted that the great powers proved to be small in the face of the unity and spirit of the Bulgarian people, who then decided their own destiny without external interference. In her words, the actors of this historical event did not seek power or personal gain, but wanted to write the true biography of the homeland.

The President linked the lessons of the past with the current political situation in the country. She emphasized that the words “Unity is strength“ are not just letters on the building of the National Assembly, but a suffered fate and a national oath to act together. Yotova expressed confidence that Bulgarians possess enormous potential and talents, through which institutions and society can restore mutual trust.

The official ceremony in Plovdiv was also attended by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, the Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova, the Metropolitan of Plovdiv Nikolay and the Mayor of the city Kostadin Dimitrov.