Turkish actor Serhat Kılıç found dead in Istanbul

The famous Turkish actor Serhat Mustafa Kılıç was found dead in his home in the Kıyathane district of Istanbul. The sad news was reported by the Turkish publication Milliyet on the evening of September 5.

According to initial information, the 51-year-old artist had not answered the calls of his relatives since Thursday. Worried by the lack of contact, his girlfriend Yo went to his apartment and found him lifeless on the armchair in the living room. Emergency medical teams that arrived at the scene only declared him dead.

Bruises were found on the actor's body — around the eyes, arms and legs — but there are no traces of slash wounds or open marks of violence. The Istanbul police have launched an official investigation, and the case is currently being treated as a “suspicious death“. His partner told the investigating authorities that Kalıç suffered from cancer of the lymph nodes. The exact cause of death will become clear after an autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Serhat Kalıç is among the most recognizable and beloved faces of Turkish cinema and theater. He gained immense popularity with his role as Ergun Plak in the cult series „The Eighties“ (Seksenler), as well as with its iconic incarnations in hit productions such as „Ezel“ (Ezel), „Promise“ (Söz) and data-complete="true" data-copy-service-computed-style="font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);" data-processed="true" data-sfc-cp="" data-sfc-root="ep" jsaction="" jscontroller="tP2kf#s32ZS" jsuid="hFkIX_2b">„Intelligence“ (Teşkilat). He also received international recognition for his role as Imam Hamdi in Nuri Bilge Ceylan's film „Winter Sleep“ (Winter Sleep), which won the „Palme d'Or“ at Cannes in 2014.

The news of the actor's sudden death caused a wave of grief in art circles in Turkey, with dozens of his colleagues and fans expressing their condolences on social networks.