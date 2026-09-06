Two fires are being fought in Gabrovo

Two fires broke out today in Gabrovo - in the "Gorni Bakoytsi" neighborhood of the regional city and in the regional waste landfill.

The fire in "Gorni Bakoytsi" was brought under control at 8:00 p.m., before it reached the houses. The fire has engulfed a forest and lawns. No local residents or buildings have been affected.

Firefighters are extinguishing smoldering fires on site. Volunteers from the "Yantra" formation also helped to control the flames to the Municipality.

Employees of the energy company were also on site, as the flames threatened the power grid.

Before noon, the regional landfill in Gabrovo also caught fire.

Construction companies have provided heavy equipment, and additional quantities of soil have been brought to the landfill near Gabrovo to fill the areas affected by the fire.

Volunteers, as well as employees of the landfill and the municipal enterprise "Blagoustroyavane", are helping firefighters contain the flames.

According to residents of neighboring villages, there is no smoke. Due to the smoldering areas, Fire Department teams will have to be on duty at night.