Washington and Brussels are closely monitoring the results of the three-hour meeting in the Kremlin held on September 5, 2026, between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump's special envoys - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. According to information current as of 6:35 Bulgarian time on September 6, 2026, the talks have been described by Moscow as “constructive and useful“, but Western political circles and media are reacting with a mixture of cautious optimism and deep skepticism.

The main focus of comments in the US and Europe is on the “ideas for an agreement“ proposed by the American side, the details of which remain classified.

Reactions in the US: Trump is betting on personal diplomacy

In American political circles, the meeting is perceived as an attempt by the Donald Trump administration to regain the initiative on the international stage, after Washington's attention has been diverted from the war in Iran over the past six months. President Trump has already stated that the envoys bring a concrete proposal to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Leading US media outlets analyze the envoys' moves:

CNN (source: edition.cnn.com) emphasizes that this is another attempt to revive the negotiations, which have been completely frozen for the past six months amid the increasing escalation before the coming winter. Media analysts note that the inclusion of state representatives from the National Security Council and the US Treasury Department indicates that large-scale economic packages are being prepared.

Axios (source: axios.com) focuses on the role of Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff as Trump confidants who use unconventional diplomatic channels and business logic to propose large-scale mutually beneficial Russian-American projects in order to soften Moscow's position.

The European response: Fear of territorial concessions

In Europe, the comments are far more guarded and filled with anxiety. European allies fear the US plan could include pressure on Kiev to cede territory.

The British BBC Corporation (source: bbc.com/news) points out that the key disagreements between the warring parties regarding security and occupied territories remain huge. The media outlet recalls that although Putin has demonstrated public openness to peace, Russia continues to hold about a fifth of Ukrainian territory and Russian diplomats are urging Washington to take into account the "realities on the ground."

The German media Deutsche Welle (source: dw.com) draws attention to the fact that Trump has repeatedly blamed the personality conflict between Zelensky and Putin for the continuation of the war, which has drawn criticism in Brussels, where the conflict is seen as a fundamental clash of geopolitical principles, and not simply as a personal feud.

What's next: The diplomatic landing party is moving to Kiev

One of the most positive signals from the Kremlin meeting, noted by analysts, was the agreement reached for a 72-hour mutual cessation of airstrikes over the capitals of Moscow and Kiev, while the negotiators' mission lasts.

Today, September 6, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are due to arrive in the Ukrainian capital Kiev for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky. This will be their first visit to Ukraine, and they have promised to familiarize the Ukrainian leadership with the personal assessments and demands made by Vladimir Putin during the three-hour conversation in Moscow. Western experts agree that the real test of the American peace plan will be Kiev's reaction in the coming hours.