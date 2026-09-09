Road conditions: Repairs, traffic and reports from the Ministry of Interior

Over the past 24 hours, the security sectors in the country have reported an extremely dynamic and busy situation. According to official data from the Ministry of Interior (source: mvr.bg), 31 serious accidents. In the traffic accidents, 45 people were injured, and fortunately no citizens died. In the capital, the Traffic Police (Troops) reported one serious and 18 minor accidents.

In parallel with the road incidents, firefighters also worked with increased intensity due to the dry and hot weather. The teams of the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ responded and successfully extinguished a total of 182 fires within the last 24 hours. Of these, 27 caused direct material damage to residential buildings, auxiliary buildings, cars and forest areas, with no citizens injured (source: bnrnews.bg).

RAP Measures: Construction, Repairs and Restrictions

„Road Infrastructure“ Agency (source: api.bg) introduces temporary traffic management in several key areas today, September 9, 2026, to maintain and improve road safety:

Sofia Ring Road (Road II-18): Between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., cameras will be replaced at the 21st km in the Chepintsi area. Traffic will be two-way in one lane.

Between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., cameras will be replaced at the 21st km in the Chepintsi area. Traffic will be two-way in one lane. Struma Motorway: From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., lined trenches at km 8 will be cleaned. Passage along the outer active lane is restricted, with traffic being redirected to the free lanes with a speed limit of 80 km/h.

From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., lined trenches at km 8 will be cleaned. Passage along the outer active lane is restricted, with traffic being redirected to the free lanes with a speed limit of 80 km/h. Highway “Hemus“: The traffic in the tunnel “Topli dol“ in the direction of Sofia has been fully restored after the removal of damaged vehicles from the previous hours.

The road authorities appeal to drivers to drive with increased caution and reasonable speed in the repair zones.

Intense traffic on the borders of Bulgaria

The Border Police informs about increased traffic of vehicles on the Bulgarian-Greek and Bulgarian-Turkish borders. The passage of the relevant border checkpoints (BCPs) “Kulata“, “Makaza“ and “Kapitan Andreevo“ at the exit and entrance for cars and trucks is busy (source: focus-news.net). At the borders with Serbia, the Republic of North Macedonia and Romania, crossings are carried out within the normal intensity for a weekday.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service reports excellent and stable conditions for mountain tourism in the morning hours of September 9. The weather in the main mountain ranges - Rila, Pirin, Rhodope and Stara Planina - is sunny and almost calm. Temperatures are moderate, with maximums in the lower parts reaching 25-30 degrees. Despite the favorable weather, tourists are advised to move only on marked trails, to wear appropriate equipment and to adapt their hikes to the length of the day.