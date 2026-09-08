Participant in the world paragliding championship dies after falling in the Balkan Mountains

A paraglider, a participant in the world championship, which is being held in our country, died in the Balkan Mountains, Nova TV reported.

He fell in the area of Golyam Kademliya Peak.

The information was confirmed by the Mountain Rescue Service.

The athlete's body has been discovered, and an attempt will probably be made to bring him down from the mountain tomorrow. Other paragliders noticed that the athlete's reserve parachute was open.

Earlier today it became clear that servicemen from the "Krumovo" airbase joined the search with a Bell 206 helicopter.

The incident was reported to 112. A mountain rescuer arrived at the scene at around 3:12 p.m. According to initial information, the athlete is a Chinese citizen and fell in the area of the "Sokolna" hut. The helicopter took off at 6:51 p.m. from the air base to a difficult-to-reach area in the area of Golyam Kademliya peak in the Triglav massif. An air ambulance was also sent to the scene of the incident. It landed in the area. Rescuers and doctors were transported on board.